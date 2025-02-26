Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

