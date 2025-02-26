Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Financial Gravity Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile



Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Further Reading

