First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -615.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.