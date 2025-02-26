First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.