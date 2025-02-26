First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTQI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 442,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 235,437 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

