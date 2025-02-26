Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
