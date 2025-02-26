Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.