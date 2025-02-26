Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 273,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 99.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.