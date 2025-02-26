FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,076 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.