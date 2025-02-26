Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.