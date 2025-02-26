Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 38.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $503.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

