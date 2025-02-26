Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

