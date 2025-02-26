Generation Bio (GBIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Generation Bio to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Generation Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony G. Quinn acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 299,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,307.42. The trade was a 39.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.