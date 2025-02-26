Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,055,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,675,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

