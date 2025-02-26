Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

TM stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

