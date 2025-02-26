Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 298.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $348.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

