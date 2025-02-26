Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $888.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $127.38.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

