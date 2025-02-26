Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 4,132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

