Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 386 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

