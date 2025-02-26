Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 467 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

