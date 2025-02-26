Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ARM by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

