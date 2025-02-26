Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 247.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $189.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

