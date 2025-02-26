Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after acquiring an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,844,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 71,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

