Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.