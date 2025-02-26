Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,968 shares in the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,992,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,532,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 493,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,007,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

