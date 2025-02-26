Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $203,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

