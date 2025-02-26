Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $204,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HRB opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

