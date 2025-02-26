Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $208,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 4,699.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

