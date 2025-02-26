Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $221,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

