Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,096.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

ITB opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

