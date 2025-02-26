Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $233,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

