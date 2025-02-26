Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $234.37 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

