Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 3.06.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

