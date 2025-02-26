Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

