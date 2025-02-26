Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

