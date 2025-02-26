Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,278,893. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $221.53 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.11.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

