Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

