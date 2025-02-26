Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.01. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $145.50 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OC

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.