Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 98.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PG&E by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.