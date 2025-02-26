Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 211,991 shares in the company, valued at $54,006,827.16. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,651,410 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $284.26 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

