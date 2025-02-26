Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,787,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

