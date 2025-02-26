Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

