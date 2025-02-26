Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

