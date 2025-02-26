Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 586 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,672,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 478,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 417,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,979 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,393,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $397.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.