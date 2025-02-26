Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 826,181 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,235,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,967 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 285,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

