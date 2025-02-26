Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 49,987 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,987 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $985.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

