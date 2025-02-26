Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

