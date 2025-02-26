Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,015,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

