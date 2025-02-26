Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

