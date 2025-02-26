Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.