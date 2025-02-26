Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

